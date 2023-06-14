James Gunn confirms unlikely first DCU character

The release of The Flash means that the DCEU as we know it is now over and James Gunn and Peter Safran's tenure as co-CEOs of DC Studios can begin in earnest. But, with a stacked slate of upcoming releases, including an Aquaman sequel, on the way, when does their new DCU actually begin?

Well, Gunn has cleared that up in a new interview with the Inside of You podcast – Blue Beetle is the first DCU character, and Superman: Legacy will be the first DCU movie.

Blue Beetle, the alter ego of Jaime Reyes, is making his big-screen debut this summer (played by Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña). When Jaime returns to his hometown after graduating from college, he's chosen to be the symbiote host to the Scarab, an alien being that grants him superpowers and exoskeleton armor, turning him into the Blue Beetle.

Superman: Legacy, however, still remains shrouded in mystery. Written and directed by Gunn, the movie will follow Clark Kent in his early years as Superman, as he attempts to reconcile his Krypton heritage with life as a human on Earth. Casting is reportedly underway, but nothing official has been announced yet.

The movie, set to be released in 2025, will be part of Gunn and Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which also includes new Batman and Robin movie The Brave and the Bold and a Wonder Woman spin-off TV show.

First up, though, is Blue Beetle, which arrives on the big screen on August 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates.