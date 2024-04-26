Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa teases season 3 return, saying he's "not going anywhere soon"

Doctor Who will soon return with Ncuti Gatwa stepping into the role of The Doctor in season 1. Before that has even hit our screens, the star has already teased more seasons down the line.

In an interview with Variety , the Sex Education star gave a promising update on the future of The Fifteenth Doctor, saying he’s "not going anywhere soon," leading us to believe that there will be a third season. Gatwa has filmed a first season and is currently filming season 2.

Later in the same interview, showrunner Russell T Davies spoke on how long the new era of Doctor Who will last, adding that he’s "already making plans" beyond the initial two seasons. As we know, season 1 will drop later this year, with season 2 expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

But before we even think about season 3, next up on our radar is Doctor Who season 1 where we will see Gatwa, joined by his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) whom we met during last year’s Christmas Special, to embark on more adventures through space and time. Although the season does not yet have an official synopsis, in the first full trailer we got a glimpse at what Gatwa will be getting up to including a trip to the '60s, a regency ball, and a walk down London’s Abbey Road.

In an interview with SFX , Davies teased the upcoming series having a "running theme and running story that’s going to build and build and build to 'The Most Devastating Finale'." Alongside Gatwa and Gibson, the cast also includes Jinkx Monsoon in a mysterious villain role, Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff, and more.

As for season 2, we recently got our first look at Gatwa in the second season alongside his two companions, Ruby Sunday and a newcomer played by Varada Sethu. Despite previous reports of her exit from the series , the BBC confirmed in a statement that the star will be present for the whole of season 2. An official plotline, cast list, or exact release date is yet to be announced.

Doctor Who season 1 premieres on May 10 in the US on Disney Plus and May 11 in the UK on BBC and Disney Plus. For more, check out the best shows on Disney Plus, or keep up to date with new TV shows heading your way this year.