First look at Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who season 2 confirms the return of Millie Gibson and introduces a new companion too

The BBC has shared a first look at Doctor Who season 2 – and the Doctor has not one, but two companions.

Despite previous reports of her exit from the series, the first look photos confirm the return of new companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson. The Mirror first reported that Gibson would appear in the first three episodes of season 2 before tossing the baton to Varada Sethu, with Variety confirming Gibson's exit shortly after. The BBC and showrunner Russell T Davies, however, have confirmed that Sethu will star alongside both Ncuti Gatwa and Gibson – and that the trio will embark on an adventure together with season 2 airing in 2025.

Sethu is perhaps best known for starring as Cinta Kaz in the Disney Plus Star Wars series Andor, as well as Jurassic World Dominion, Annika, and Strike Back.

"I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I'm so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home," Sethu said in a statement. "I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!"

"I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it's a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS," Davies said. "Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we've got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side - we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!"

(Image credit: BBC)

Doctor Who season 1 will premiere simultaneously on BBC iPlayer BBC One on May 11 with the first two episodes in tow and the remaining episodes airing weekly. Outside the UK, season 1 is set to hit Disney Plus on May 10. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.