Andor star reportedly taking over from Millie Gibson as Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who companion after just one season

In some surprise news, Andor star Varada Sethu will reportedly take over from Millie Gibson as companion to Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor in the next season of the hit sci-fi

show.

The news, first reported by British tabloid The Mirror and confirmed by Variety's sources, suggests that Gibson's Ruby Sunday will depart the show after one season, replaced by Sethu for season 15.

According to The Mirror, showrunner Russell T Davies decided to bring Gibson's time as companion to an end last year once the actor was finished filming. Gibson won't be appearing in this year's Christmas special, though The Mirror claims she'll appear in three episodes of season 15 – and one episode will be a standalone that brings her story to a close. The report also says that Sethu has begun filming, and that a guest companion will "likely" appear in the Christmas special.

It's not unusual for Davies to keep a companion for just one season – Martha Jones and Donna Noble both fall into this category. Other companions, though, like Clara Oswald, Amy Pond, and Yasmin Khan, were in the role for longer.

Sethu played Cinta in the Star Wars show Andor, and also appeared in Jurassic World Dominon – so her sci-fi credentials more than check out.

"What can I say? It’s an amazing ending," Doctor Who producer Joel Collins recently told our sister publication SFX Magazine of Gatwa's first season. "Every episode of season one is like a roller coaster ride."

Doctor Who returns this year. While you wait, check out our guide to all the new TV shows also on the way to fill out your watchlist.