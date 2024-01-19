Doctor Who producer says to expect Easter eggs and an "amazing ending" to Ncuti Gatwa’s first season

Not to worry Whovians, the next season of Doctor Who is well on its way. It's so close, in fact, that producer Joel Collins has given us a little teaser of what's in store for The Fifteenth Doctor, including Whoniverse Easter eggs and a rather exciting sounding ending.

"The audience needs to keep a keen eye out for amazing fun Easter eggs and things that are going to layer through the season," Collins tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Halo season 2 on the cover.

Does this mean the upcoming season, starring Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, will include nods to past seasons, and maybe even some cameos? That wouldn't be out of the ordinary as last year's 60th-anniversary specials saw appearances from season 23’s Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush as well as The Toymaker, both familiar faces from the Doctor's past.

That's not all. According to Collins, Gatwa’s season will also feature a rather spectacular ending, "What can I say? It’s an amazing ending. Every episode of season one is like a roller coaster ride,” said the producer, adding that each episode in its own right is "individually brilliant" and was “amazing to make"

Collins adds, "I mean, amazing for us all to go on individual journeys through the episodes, and they culminate in something fantastic. And it’s gonna be really fun for the audience."

And it sounds as though it won't be too long until the final product is complete, "We’re already in the VFX reviews. We’ve started the VFX reviews for the finale. And it’s just bloody exciting!" Collins confirms.

We got our first taste of Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor in the third and final anniversary special The Giggle , where we saw Gatwa’s Doctor join forces with David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor to defeat the evil Toymaker. Then in the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special titled The Church on Ruby Road , Gatwa recruited his sidekick Ruby Sunday and took down a gabble of evil baby-eating Goblins, before boarding the TARDIS ready to enter a vortex straight into the new season.

Doctor Who season 1 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in May 2024.