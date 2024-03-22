Doctor Who takes on dinosaurs and the '60s in first trailer for Ncuti Gatwa's debut season

The first trailer for Ncuti Gatwa’s debut Doctor Who season is here and, on first look, it’s set to be a thrilling clutch of new adventures across time and space, plus more aliens and creatures than you can shake a sonic screwdriver at.

The trailer for Doctor's Who return (which you can see above) features a glimpse of what Ncuti Gatwa will be getting up to, including a trip to the Swinging Sixties, a Bridgerton-style ball, and an hilarious look at the butterfly effect going very, very wrong. It's all topped up by a bigger budget, too, making this the best-looking season of Who yet.

Doctor Who season 1 – yes, that’s the official title – is set to arrive on May 10 in the US and May 11 in the UK. It’ll first be released on Disney Plus worldwide and on BBC iPlayer in the UK, before airing on BBC One that evening.

Despite this being the first full season featuring Gatwa’s Time Lord, he – and companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) – have already made quite the impact.

Gatwa made his bow in the TARDIS during the last of David Tennant’s 60th Anniversary specials, helping defeat Neil Patrick Harris’ Toymaster thanks to a surprise ‘bi-generation.’

The Fifteenth Doctor then took the reins full-time in the Christmas special ‘The Church on Ruby Road’, which introduced Ruby Sunday for the first time.

While there may be a new Doctor whizzing across time and space, there are a handful of familiar faces behind the scenes this season. Russell T Davies is back as showrunner, while Steven Moffat has revealed he’ll be penning an episode for the first time since departing the show in 2017.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Doctor Who returns on May 10 in the US and May 11 in the UK on BBC and Disney Plus. For more, check out the best shows on Disney Plus.