Doctor Who season 2 release schedule: When is episode 1 on Disney Plus and the BBC?

That signature noise of the TARDIS draws near, as Doctor Who season 2 is about to arrive. Ncuti Gatwa continues his turn as The Doctor, tackling yet more threats in an effort to protect the universe and mankind from danger.

These episodes promise to be a real test for the Time Lord. Not only is he facing Mr. Ring-a-Ding, a literal cartoon come to life, but there's also whatever terrors await in an episode showrunner Russell T Davies touts as the scariest in the franchise's history.

To keep you in the loop on all things timey-wimey, we have the complete Doctor Who season 2 release schedule. This includes the time and dates for new episodes, how many there are, and where you can stream them. As the great time-traveler, once said, allons-y!

(Image credit: BBC)

We expect the first episode of Doctor Who season 2 to come out on Disney Plus in the US on April 12, 2025 at midnight PST / 3am EST. Viewers in the UK can find the same episode on BBC iPlayer at 8am GMT.

The TV broadcast on BBC One will follow on the same day, likely around 6:30pm GMT. This was the slot for episodes of Doctor Who last season, and we don’t expect there to be much change here.

Doctor Who season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

(Image credit: BBC)

New episodes of Doctor Who season 2 will arrive weekly every Saturday from April 12 right through to the end of May. You can find the full release schedule below.

Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 – April 12

Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 – April 19

Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 – April 26

Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 – May 3

Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 – May 10

Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 – May 17

Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 – May 24

Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 – May 31

How many episodes of Doctor Who season 2 are there?

Doctor Who Season 2 Official Trailer 🛸 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

There are eight episodes of Doctor Who season 2, the same amount as season 1. The sci-fi stalwart has favored this amount per season, with a supplemental special, for a few seasons now, and it doesn't seem like this'll change any time soon.

Where can I watch Doctor Who season 2?

(Image credit: BBC)

If you’re in the US, you can find Doctor Who season 2 on Disney Plus. This is part of a lucrative deal struck between Disney and the BBC for distribution of the Time Lord’s ongoing misadventures onside of Britain and Ireland.

For British Whovians, BBC iPlayer is where you’ll find The Doctor, as always, with broadcasts occurring on BBC One if you still enjoy the tradition of sitting down for the latest episode.

