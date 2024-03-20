After saying he'd never return, former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat is writing a new episode for Ncuti Gatwa's first season

Steven Moffat, who was Doctor Who showrunner during the Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi eras, is returning to write a new episode of the sci-fi show. He'll be behind an episode of Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Fifteenth Doctor, which begins this May.

Moffat first worked with Russell T Davies back in 2005 when he helped revive the series, before he became his successor as showrunner in 2010. He's behind some of the best episodes of the show, including 'Blink' and 'The Girl in the Fireplace', and he created the iconic Weeping Angels.

Moffat's return has been heavily rumored over the last few months, but it's still something of a surprise to see it confirmed given that he had previously been vocal about not returning to the show. "Yes, okay, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would," Moffat said of the news. "What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden."

He added: "Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor I couldn't be happier. Sorry I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions but at the last minute I forgot what it was."

Outside of Who, Moffat is best known as the co-creator of the BBC's Sherlock and Dracula. Doctor Who will be premiering across Disney Plus outside of the UK on May 10 at 7pm ET and BBC iPlayer in the UK on May 11 at midnight, ahead of being broadcast on BBC One.

