Doctor Who announces new season release date with double episode premiere, and confirms it’ll be out earlier on streaming

Doctor Who is returning to screens on May 11 with a double episode premiere for Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor. However, intriguingly, this is the first time the BBC will be switching up its release schedule as the episodes will be out earlier on streaming.

Outside of the UK it will arrive on Disney Plus on May 10 at 7pm ET, meanwhile on British shores it will land on BBC iPlayer at midnight on May 11, before arriving on BBC One later that night. It’ll be airing before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

The new season is the Fifteenth Doctor’s first multi-episode season after he made his debut in the 60th Anniversary Specials and the Doctor Who Christmas Special. He’ll be joined by Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday once again as they head out across time and space on a series of adventures.

Among their destinations this time around are England’s Regency era, the far reaches of space, and the ‘60s (which we’ve seen teased in some great promo shots). There are plenty of cameos already set for the new season too, including Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood, Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Jonathan Groff, and Bonnie Langford.

Teasing the new episodes, showrunner Russell T Davies said: "At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!" A terrifying secret you say? Very intriguing indeed.

