Ru Paul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon joins the cast of Doctor Who

Jinkx Monsoon has been cast in a major role in the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

The actor, singer, dancer, and two-time winner of Ru Paul's Drag Race has joined the immensely popular show following her eight-week Broadway run as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago – making history as the first drag queen to ever take on the role.

"In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!" said showrunner Russell T. Davies, who is responsible for the show's 2005 globally successful revival.

It was announced back in October that episodes of the BBC series would be heading to Disney Plus, making the streamer the show's new global streaming destination outside of the UK – the series is still BBC iPlayer in the UK and Ireland. The move marks the beginning of a new collaboration between BBC and Disney Branded Television.

The new season, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, will start with a three-part 60th anniversary special in late 2023, which will be available on Disney Plus. David Tennant makes a surprise appearance in the thirteenth series as the Fourteenth Doctor after Jodi Whitaker's Doctor regeneration.

"I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer – I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage," Jinkx said in a statement.

For more, check out our list of the best new shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.