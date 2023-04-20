New Doctor Who images are an impossibly cool trip back to the 1960s

The BBC has revealed the destination of one of the first trips back in time for Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor.

As you can see in the images below, the Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) are heading back to the 1960s – complete with era-specific outfits. No other plot or story information has been revealed about why the pair are heading back to the Swinging Sixties, but they certainly look the part. The Doctor has never looked cooler, if you ask us.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney) (Image credit: BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney)

Filming is currently underway for Ncuti Gatwa’s debut season as the Doctor – the 14th season of the rebooted series and the first for showrunner Russell T. Davies since departing the show in 2010.

The show will also be streaming on Disney Plus from 2024 outside of the UK, with Davies promising that the new episodes will be on a “bigger scale.” On those outfits alone, it looks like money well spent.

Next up for the Doctor, however, is David Tennant’s iteration of the Time Lord tussling with Neil Patrick Harris’ villain, described as “the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced.” Tennant will return – alongside Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble and a host of old favorites – for three specials later in November 2023 as part of the sci-fi show’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

Then, Ncuti Gatwa steps into the TARDIS in 2024. Joining him and Gibson will be 1899 actor Aneurin Bernard and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon.

