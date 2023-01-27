Russell T. Davies says new Doctor Who episodes will be on a much "bigger scale" thanks to Disney Plus

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies says Disney Plus has allowed him to make an even bigger and better new season of Doctor Who.

"It's one of the reason I've come back – you can tell stories on a bigger scale," Davies told GQ UK (opens in new tab). "It's the same old problems, I still have to cut scenes because they're too expensive, and I still have to reduce the number of monsters, and things like that. But my imagination feels more free, a lot more free, actually. It's just a joy to write anyway. I'm really proud of it. Oh my god, there are some strong episodes coming up."

It was announced back in October that episodes of the BBC series would be heading to Disney Plus, making the streamer the show's new global streaming destination outside of the UK – the series is still BBC iPlayer in the UK and Ireland. The move marks the beginning of a new collaboration between BBC and Disney Branded Television. Davies was responsible for the show's 2005 revival.

The new season, starring Gatwa, will start with a three-part 60th anniversary special in late 2023, which will be available on Disney Plus.

Following the events of The Power of the Doctor, David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor in 2005, has entered the fray as the Fourteenth Doctor, taking over for Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor, before Gatwa becomes the Fifteenth Doctor.

