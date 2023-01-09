1899 star joins the cast of Doctor Who

1899's Aneurin Barnard has joined the cast of Doctor Who.

The actor will play "the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam" in the long-running show's fourteenth series according to the official Doctor Who (opens in new tab) Twitter account. The account also announced that Jemma Redgrave would return to reprise her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

Barnard played the dark and mysterious Daniel Solace in Netflix's 1899, the multilingual mystery thriller helmed by the creators of Dark. Daniel manages to escape from the Prometheus and onto the Kerberos in search of his wife. He has also starred in Dunkirk, The Goldfinch, and Peaky Blinders.

New episodes of the BBC series are heading to Disney Plus, the show's new global streaming destination outside of the UK – the series is still on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Ireland.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun," said incoming (and returning) showrunner Russell T Davies of the show's fourteenth season.

David Tennant made a surprise appearance in the thirteenth series as the Fourteenth Doctor after Jodi Whitaker's Doctor regeneration. Ncuti Gatwa will make his first appearance as the Fifteenth Doctor later this year in a three-part 60th anniversary special.

The fourteenth series of Doctor Who is currently filming and could air in 2024.

For more, check out our list of the best new shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.