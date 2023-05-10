Doctor Who reveals first look at Jonathan Groff's role

The BBC has provided a first look at Jonathan Groff's character in the upcoming Doctor Who series starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Last week, the BBC revealed that Croft would be joining the upcoming series in a "key role," though we still don't know any details of that role, including the character's name. The new images do confirm that Groff will appear in a period episode alongside Gatwa and Gibson, so we can look forward to more of the show's historical penchant for extravagant historical costuming.

Dress to impress, and beware the Duchess... #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/I6FamBqUQJMay 10, 2023 See more

Groff's no stranger to period pieces, having appeared as King George III in Hamilton. The American actor is also known for his recurring role in Glee, as well as his starring role in the Netflix crime drama Mindhunter. He also voiced Kristoff (the dude) and Sven (the reindeer) in Disney's Frozen films.

Whoever Groff's character is, he will debut in Doctor Who's 14th series, which is set to begin airing late in 2023. The show will feature Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor alongside Millie Gibson as his companion, Ruby Sunday. Ahead of the new series, a set of special episodes featuring David Tennant as the 14th Doctor (returning after his beloved run as the 10th Doctor), will air in November. Both the specials and the new series will be led by returning showrunner Russel T Davies.

The new Doctor Who series will air on Disney Plus outside of the UK and Ireland, where it will keep its traditional home on the BBC. If you want to make the most of your subscription, check out our guide to the best Disney Plus movies.