New Doctor Who announced as Ncuti Gatwa to replace Jodie Whittaker

It’s official – we have our new Doctor! Ncuti Gatwa has been named as Jodie Whittaker’s replacement in Doctor Who. He’ll be taking on the iconic role in 2023 under Russell T Davies’ watchful eye when he returns to Doctor Who as showrunner. Davies initially helmed the show’s revival from 2005 until 2009.

29-year-old Gatwa is best known for playing Eric Effiong in Sex Education and also has an upcoming role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film. Speaking about landing the part, he opened up to BBC News, explaining he’s had to keep the secret since February. The actor said: "It feels really amazing. It's a true honor. This role is an institution and it's so iconic."

Adding what he was most excited about, Gatwa admitted he cannot wait to "battle aliens". He continued: "The job is gonna be – and is already – really creatively fulfilling, so I'm just excited to take on the role."

A post shared by Doctor Who 🏴‍☠️ (@bbcdoctorwho) A photo posted by on

Reactions have been pouring in following the announcement, with plenty of Doctor Who alumni congratulating the star. Georgia Tennant, who played the Doctor’s daughter Jenny on the show, simply tweeted: "Hello Dad." While Amy Pond star Karen Gillan shared her excitement on Twitter, writing: "We have a new doctor!!!!!"

Former Doctor Matt Smith shared his thoughts at the Paris Fan Festival. He said: "I think he's going to be brilliant, I think he's going to be truly brilliant. I think it's an inspired piece of casting, and along with Russell, who's such a great leader of that show." While the Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy tweeted: "Welcome Ncuti, and especially delighted to welcome another Scot!"

Gatwa’s Sex Education co-stars also shared their excitement, congratulating the actor. Maeve star Emma Mackey wrote "My Doctor" while Otis actor Asa Butterfield penned: "Incredible, the most deserving man out there. Wowowowowow!!"

Whittaker will be making her final appearance as the 13th Doctor in the special centenary episode in Autumn 2022. Not much has been revealed about her final send-off yet, aside from a brief teaser from the show. This sees the Master telling her, "this is the day you die" in a chilling clip.

Stuck on what to watch next? Check out our list of the best sci-fi movies of all time.