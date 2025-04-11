David Tennant reveals his agent said "don't touch" Doctor Who: "She didn't call that correctly"

David Tennant is synonymous with Doctor Who, having played the Time Lord in two separate stints, first from 2005 to 2010 and later as part of the show's 60th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

If he had listened to his agent's advice, however, he never would have stepped foot in the TARDIS in the first place.

As revealed during a special episode of David Tennant Does a Podcast With… (this time led by wife and one-time Doctor Who co-star Georgia Tennant), he mulled over the decision to play the Tenth Doctor – even if it was obvious to others that he was about to go whizzing across time and space.

"Well, maybe I was clearly going to do it. But there was definitely a moment where I wasn’t," David Tennant revealed.

He added, "I had an agent at the time who was like, ‘Don't touch it. It's not going to work. Not my current agent. A previous brilliant agent who's since retired, but she didn't call that correctly."

Tennant may have bid the show goodbye as both the Tenth and (confusingly, thanks to timey-wimey shenanigans) the Fourteenth Doctor, but the show remains in good hands with Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord in Doctor Who season 2.

Our Doctor Who season 2 review praised the upcoming 'The Robot Revolution' premiere, as well as an "impressive" debut for new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu).

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Sethu revealed that two companion actors – Millie Gibson and Mandip Gill – reached out to give some advice on appearing in Doctor Who.

"The advice that they gave overall was that it is absolutely mad and super hectic, and just to lean straight into it, have as much fun as possible. And it was the best advice ever," Sethu enthused.

Doctor Who season 2 premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide on April 12.

For more on the show's plans, check out the Doctor Who season 2 release schedule. Then dive into our guide for new TV shows coming your way in 2025.