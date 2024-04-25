Fallout star has made Letterboxd lists of his most famous characters' favorite movies

After taking TikTok by storm, Kyle MacLachlan has set his sights on movie-watching social media site Letterboxd – and he's using it to give some new insight into some of his best-loved characters.

The actor's profile includes lists of 10 "picks" from four of his famous characters: Twin Peaks' Dale Cooper, Sex and the City's Trey MacDougal, Desperate Housewives' Orson Hodge, and How I Met Your Mother's The Captain.

Agent Dale Cooper's favorite films are suitably dark, including Double Indemnity, Suspiria, and Rear Window, while Charlotte York's husband Trey MacDougal recommends comedies like No Hard Feelings, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and American Pie. As for Bree Van de Kamp's love interest Orson Hodge, he's a fan of Fatal Attraction, Brief Encounter, and Horrible Bosses, while The Captain, the ex-husband of one of Ted Mosby's girlfriends, likes, well… more nautical movies. Jaws, Titanic, and Moby Dick make it onto his list.

As for MacLachlan's own favorite movies, they're listed on his profile as Apocalypse Now, Blade Runner, The Duellists, and Das Boot.

MacLachlan's latest project was Fallout, an adaptation of the video game series of the same name about life in a post-nuclear war US. He plays Hank MacLean, the leader of Vault 33, whose disappearance at the hands of bandits sends his daughter Lucy (Ella Purnell) on a quest into the outside world for the first time.

All episodes of Fallout are streaming now on Prime Video. If you're up to date, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best new TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.