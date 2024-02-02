Doctor Who season 14 release window, cast, trailer, and everything else you need to know

Doctor Who season 14 is on the way – though, we should note before we really get into things that the new installment is officially being referred to as season 1, and is acting like a relaunch. To avoid confusion with previous eras of Who, though, we're going to refer to the next batch of episodes as season 14 in our guide.

Ncuti Gatwa is the next actor to pick up the sonic screwdriver, and he's joined by Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday.

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Doctor Who season 14, including release window information, the lowdown on the trailer, and who's who in the cast. So, for all that and more, head to the below and prepare for another time-travelling adventure.

Doctor Who season 14 release window

(Image credit: BBC)

Doctor Who season 14 will be arriving on our screens in May 2024. A firm release date beyond that window hasn't been confirmed just yet, however. That's only a few months to wait, so a specific date probably isn't far from being confirmed.

When the new episodes do arrive, you'll be able to watch on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, and Disney Plus internationally.

Doctor Who season 14 trailer

There is one – fairly short – teaser trailer for the new season of Doctor Who so far. Expect a longer trailer closer to release time.

The footage, which you can see above, sees Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby on some exciting adventures. At one point they're in the Regency era, while at another they're at Abbey Road Studios with the actual Beatles. We also catch a glimpse of Jinkx Monsoon's mysterious villain.

Doctor Who season 14 plot

(Image credit: BBC)

Not much is known about the plot of the new Doctor Who season just yet. The Christmas Special saw Ruby and the Doctor on a goblin-battling adventure that ended with Ruby as the next companion, setting the stage for the new episodes to come.

Speaking to our sister publication SFX magazine, showrunner Russell T. Davies teased an "odyssey" for Ruby, and Gatwa mentioned a "terrifying" villain called the Boogeyman.

Producer Joel Collins also told SFX that the new episodes will feature Easter eggs and come to an impressive conclusion. "What can I say? It's an amazing ending. Every episode of season 1 is like a roller coaster ride," he revealed. He also added that each episode is "individually brilliant" and was "amazing to make."

We also know from the trailer that the duo will be going back to the Regency era, witnessing the Beatles record at Abbey Road Studios, and much more besides. Then there's those mysterious villains to contend with, including Jinkx Monsoon's character.

Another thing we know is that this will be Gibson's only season as the Doctor's companion. The next season will reportedly introduce a new companion played by Andor's Varada Sethu, though Gibson is said to still be making appearances as Ruby.

Doctor Who season 14 cast

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

Here's a rundown of who's appearing in the new season of Doctor Who, and who they'll be playing:

Ncuti Gatwa – the Doctor

– the Doctor Millie Gibson – Ruby Sunday

– Ruby Sunday Angela Wynter – Cherry Sunday

– Cherry Sunday Michelle Greenidge – Carla Sunday

– Carla Sunday Jemma Redgrave – Kate Stewart

– Kate Stewart Anita Dobson – Ms Flood

– Ms Flood Jonathan Groff – unknown

– unknown Jinkx Monsoon – unknown villain

– unknown villain Indira Varma – The Duchess

– The Duchess Bonnie Langford – Mel Bush

– Mel Bush Lenny Rush – Morris

– Morris Yasmin Finney – Rose Noble

– Rose Noble Alexander Debrient – Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

– Colonel Christopher Ibrahim Aneurin Barnard – Roger ap Gwilliam

While you wait for more Doctor Who, check out our guide to all the new TV shows headed our way.