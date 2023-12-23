Doctor Who stars tease the upcoming episodes, including the Boogeyman and huge odyssey for Ruby

A new era of Doctor Who is about to begin. The Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, now has the keys to the TARDIS and is getting ready to go all timey-wimey for his first full season.

Sitting down with SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Gatwa on the cover, the Doctor Who dream team – Gatwa, Millie Gibson, and showrunner Russell T Davies – have teased a little of what to expect from 2024's adventures across time and space...

"The first script I read, I remember – reading [Russell T Davies'] scripts is like reading a book. I can picture what happens, I can see it all. Which is a really clever thing to do. It's so beautiful. It just brings it to life straightaway, really. For me it was like a whole new world, seeing that piece of writing, because it's nothing that I've ever really taken on before," Gibson, who plays companion Ruby Sunday, says. "So it was just an honour to be the ones to bring it to life."

"That's quite an odyssey for Ruby," Davies adds.

Gibson continues, "That was one of them where I remember reading it from Cardiff to Manchester in the car, and I just closed it and I was like, 'Oh my god, I just want to reread it again. Yeah, it's a special episode, episode four."

And as for the monsters and baddies? Fifteen has already played catch with the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), but he namechecks a new villain – the Boogeyman – as a "terrifying" foe to watch out for.

"You get attached to them. The second monster that we met was just very… [Whispers to Millie] Oooh! Terrifying To begin with," Gatwa reveals. "But then we just fell in love with the chap that was playing the Boogeyman."

The Doctor Who Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

