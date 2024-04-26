Xbox sales are down 30%, but Microsoft's CEO is still boasting "we had 7 games among the top 25 on the PlayStation Store"

Microsoft's CEO says Xbox games are dominating the PlayStation store charts "more than any other publisher," but console sales are down 30%.

On April 25, Microsoft shared the third quarter of its 2024 fiscal financial results and, as highlighted by The Verge , the company's CEO was pleased to share an update on how Xbox games are performing on other platforms. "Finally, we're expanding our games to new platforms, bringing four of our fan favorites to Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation for the first time," said Satya Nadella.

Rubbing just a little salt into Sony's wounds, Nadella adds: "In fact, earlier this month we had 7 games among the top 25 on the PlayStation Store, more than any other publisher." Earlier this year, it was announced that four previous Xbox-exclusive titles - Obsidian's Pentiment and Grounded, Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush, and Rare's Sea of Thieves - would be heading to Nintendo Switch and PS5.

Elsewhere in the financial results, Microsoft reveals hardware is down by 31% this quarter, and the company's CFO, Amy Hood, said that the company expects Xbox hardware revenue to decline again next quarter. Last year, as part of the Xbox FTC leak , a document revealed an Xbox Series X Refresh (codenamed Brooklin) is currently in the works at Microsoft that's expected to release in late 2024.

We're getting an Xbox showcase this summer so it wouldn't be too surprising to see the new Xbox Series X console debut here. As of earlier this week, we're also expecting some Gears of War 6 news at the event after one of the series' actors said we'll likely find out more about his character's future this June.

Find out what else is coming our way soon with our upcoming Xbox Series X games list.