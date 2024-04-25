Gears of War actor hints that we might learn more about the next Gears game within just a couple of months

An actor from the Gears of War games has hinted that we could get some news on Gears of War 6 as soon as June.

On April 24, actor Liam McIntyre, who voiced JD Fenix in Gears of War 3 and Gears 5, shared some news about the future of the shooter series. After a fan asked him whether his character was still alive after the events of Gears 5, McIntyre said: "I have no idea. I think @GearsofWar tells us all in June."

Although we should always take this kind of thing with a grain of salt, the fact that it's come from a member of the Gears of War cast does make it a little more credible. To make things even more believable, in February, Microsoft confirmed that it would be hosting another one of its regular summer showcases this year - which is set to take place in June.

I have no idea. I think @GearsofWar tells us all in June. :) https://t.co/jNxqbyTZMiApril 24, 2024

The last we heard about Gears of War 6 was a rumor from 2023 that claimed developer The Coalition had scrapped multiple projects in favor of Gears of War . More recently, a source told The Verge that Microsoft plans to officially announce a new Gears game at its summer show on June 9 - which does back up McIntyre's claim.

This isn't exactly confirmation of Gears of War 6 news coming this summer but it's certainly got fans of the series excited at the possibility. We'll have to wait until closer to the time to find out if McIntyre and those sources were right.

