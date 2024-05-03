Helldivers 2 players are shocked at the community kill-to-death ratio being a dire 0.3, but some are convinced it's inaccurate
Arrowhead pulled back the curtain on in-game stats earlier this week
Helldivers 2 inadvertently revealed the player base's combined kill-to-death ratio is hugely disappointing for Super Earth's soldiers, but players don't think it's quite right.
Earlier this week, Helldivers 2 deployed Super Commas into its in-game menus, to better display how many players had been slaughtered, how many enemies had been killed, how many bullets had been fired, and the number of active players in the shooter.
You can see all the big numbers in the screenshot just below. However, as the Reddit post says, the numbers apparently indicate that more Helldivers 2 players have been killed than enemies, meaning the entirely community's combined kill-to-death ratio is sitting at a very glum 0.3.
That doesn't seem right... more Helldivers killed than enemies? from r/Helldivers
As the player suggests, this data is curiously dire for Helldivers 2 players. Can basically three times as many total players have died when compared to enemies since the shooter released? Even if Helldivers 2 is a merciless game, this does seem staggeringly bad.
"Apparently we've only shot an average of 3 bullets per Helldiver..." writes a Reddit comment, similarly suspicious of the stats Arrowhead Game studios is throwing out to players. "Can't be right. Average mission you come back with 100-1000 bullets fired per diver but only have like 20 deaths max between them," adds another doubting player.
On the other hand, some players are pointing to horrible deployments killing players as soon as they land - if you've ever landed in a swarm of bugs or bots, you know what they're talking about. This might certainly account for the low kill-to-death ratio among players, but is it really enough to make the numbers so bad?
