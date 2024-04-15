DC fans think James Gunn just teased Superman’s weirdest villain for the 2025 movie or Peacemaker season 2

"Say my name." No, Heisenberg isn’t making a comeback. James Gunn – who is busy kicking off the new DCU – may have just teased the arrival of one of the weirdest and best Superman villains . Get ready to be tongue-tied.

On Instagram, Gunn posted a picture of a Mister Mxyzptlk toy. DC fans, inevitably, leaped the conclusion that he would be appearing in one of Gunn’s two main shoots this year: 2025’s Superman (currently filming) or Peacemaker season 2 (which is just about to start production).

"James has teased this guy so much I'm almost certain he'll be in the new movie or at least in the post credit scene lol," one tweeted .

First debuting in 1944’s Superman #30 and (naturally) hailing from the fifth dimension, the ultra-powerful being – who can warp reality and even comic panels to his whim – has often been depicted as a mischievous anti-hero and occasionally an outright villain. The only way you can defeat him? Make him say his name. Backwards. Good luck with that.

If Mister Mxyzptlk does show up in the new DC universe, it would mean the second live-action appearance for Mister Mxyzptlk after the trickster was a thorn in Kara’s side during the CW Supergirl series.

Of course, Gunn could be playing tricks of his own and trying to lead us into thinking Mister Mxyzptlk is coming when he’s actually not. But where’s the fun in that?

DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is all set to kick off later this year with the animated series Creature Commandos. From there, we’re getting Superman starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. We’ve even had a drip feed of info from the film in recent months, including the new Superman logo, James Gunn’s Superman inspiration board, and the tiniest of glimpses at the new Superman suit.

For more, check out the new superhero movies flying into cinemas very soon.