After embracing Superman's Silver Age heritage, James Gunn says some comic book movies can be "pretentious" and "distance themselves from the source material"

James Gunn has once again outlined his philosophy for comic book movies – including a specific bugbear – in the wake of his Superman movie's bright, unashamedly upstanding depiction of the DC hero.

"Sometimes comic book movies can be pretentious and they try to distance themselves from the source material and distance themselves from the fact they are a comic book movie at all," Gunn told Matt Ramos (AKA Supes), while reaffirming his love for comic books.

For Gunn, that anti-pretentious sentiment extends to Superman's personality itself. It's little wonder, then, that David Corenswet's take on the character is often cheesy, frequently sincere to a fault, and always with his heart in the right place – even if it's not always in his best interests.

"Everything about Superman is not pretentious. It doesn't have anything to do with comic books; it has to do with life in general. This isn't a guy who is ashamed to be who he is; he isn't ashamed to be moral, he isn't ashamed to be kind, to love, to hug kids, pet puppies, and hug squirrels. That's who this guy is."

Gunn isn't just talking a good game now. The director has long worn his inspirations for a more colorful, hopeful Superman on his sleeve. That even extends to his own inspiration board, which counted the likes of comic books Superman #1, Superman for All Seasons, and All-Star Superman, the Superman Fleischer cartoons, and 1990s classic Superman: The Animated Series. Additionally, the DC Studios co-CEO has also brought on board comic book writers as part of his creative brain trust, including writer Tom King.

