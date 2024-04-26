The Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly work with existing Pro Controllers, while waving goodbye to current Joy-Cons

The Nintendo Switch 2 - or whatever name the successor ends up with - will work with existing Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers, it's been claimed.

Spanish video game website Vandal recently published a report detailing some of the Nintendo Switch 2's features, citing sources at a peripherals manufacturer. The Nintendo Switch 2 will apparently be compatible with official Pro Controllers that are already out in the wild, and include Joy-Cons that latch onto the hybrid console magnetically, as opposed to the ones that currently click into place. (Good spot, VGC.)

All rumors and reports should be taken with a grain of salt until the Big N confirms any information itself since plans are always subject to change. In fairness, however, Vandal did correctly report on Nintendo Switch Pro details - including its new stand and larger screen - before that console's official reveal. So compatible Pro Controllers are as safe a bet as any.

Previous reports suggested that the console would also provide backward compatibility with current Nintendo Switch games, whether you own them physically or digitally, with an option for developers to "enhance" older games.

Nintendo itself has been incredibly tight-lipped about its next generation, instead choosing to focus on the Nintendo Switch's upcoming slate of games. But the Nintendo Switch successor is on its way regardless, as a survey of 3,000 game developers revealed that 8% were making games for the unannounced console - and those numbers are months old now.

We might not see the console ourselves until 2025, however, since the Nintendo Switch 2 was reportedly delayed in a bid to avoid scalpers.