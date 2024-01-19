8% of game developers say they're already working on projects for Nintendo Switch 2

In a survey asking over 3,000 developers what platform they're currently developing for, 8% responded with the Nintendo Switch successor.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) recently published its 2024 State of the Game Industry report containing several surveys that give us a general overview of the last year in the games industry. Alongside questions relating to studios, game engines, AI, and more, one survey asks participants 'Which platform(s) are you developing your current project for?'

As expected, most of the developers surveyed say they're developing for the likes of PC (66%), PS5 (35%), and Xbox Series X /S (34%). There was also a large percentage working on games for the Nintendo Switch (18%), Android (24%), iOS (23%), and previous generation consoles. Most interestingly, lower down the results is the option for the currently unannounced Nintendo Switch successor, of which 8% of developers selected.

The report doesn't give us any other insight into the mysterious future console, but it does also reveal that 32% of the developers surveyed are "most interested" in the Nintendo Switch successor above the likes of the Xbox Series X/S, standard Nintendo Switch, VR, and mobile platforms. As we said, Nintendo hasn't officially unveiled a Switch follow-up at the time of writing, so this may be due to the mystery surrounding it.

We've been hearing about a new Nintendo Switch - aka Nintendo Switch Pro , Nintendo Switch 2, etc. - for years now, but this survey has once again given us a glimmer of hope that we could actually hear about this soon.

In September last year, there were reports that Nintendo was showing 'Switch 2' to developers with a "souped-up" version of Breath of the Wild , so we wouldn't be surprised if we did get some news before the end of the year. Although, we've heard several rumors like this in the past and nothing has come of it... yet.