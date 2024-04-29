I still use a CRT for retro games, but this discounted OLED monitor might change that

I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to retro gaming monitors, and I’m not satisfied unless I’m using a big old CRT. At least, that was the case until I temporarily hooked up an OLED display to my retro console setup, resulting in visuals that rival old displays designed for the job. I’m so impressed that I might even just keep this modern flat screen in my attic space, as I don’t feel like immediately basking in an old tube TV’s glow.

The display in question is the KTC G27P6, and it packs the same punch as some of the best gaming monitors in the OLED scene while wearing a lower price tag. In fact, if you wander over to Amazon right now, you’ll be able to grab it for even less, as it’s down from $799.99 to $649.99 . The 19% discount brings it down to a new record low price, which I didn’t even realize until checking the retailer for stock.

The G27P6’s fantastic price right now is reason enough to come knocking on your door. Yet, it was my retro game console experimentations from the weekend, and playing a bunch of Muppet Monster Adventure, that prompted me to come chat about the display. If you’ve checked out our KTC G27P6 review , you’ll know that it’s a brilliant 1440p 240Hz that’ll give your gaming PC library a glow-up for less. What I didn’t realize at the time is that its LG panel makes old pixels look crisp and vibrant, especially when paired with a decent upscaler like the OSSC. Adding scanlines actually made it look like the screen uses proper shadow masking like in the good old days, which contributed to that pseudo-CRT feel I was craving.

KTC G27P6 27-inch OLED gaming monitor | $799 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Down to a record low price, this OLED monitor boasts the same LG panel as more expensive models. It’s even good value at full price, so the fact it’s got 19% off right now makes it a no-brainer for anything seeking a cheaper high-spec screen. Buy it if: ✅You want fantastic contrast

✅You play PC games at 1440p

✅You use more than one system



Don't buy it if: ❌You want the best HDR experience

❌You need something bigger

Now, a few of you retro connoisseurs will likely be raising an eyebrow at my proposed setup. OLED monitors are susceptible to burn-in at the best of times, and the OSSC can cause image retention on some screens when using fancy deinterlacing. I had the exact same fears, but following a Saturday night session playing PlayStation 2 horror games like Forbidden Siren in my loft, I can confirm that no visible signs of wear occurred. The same can’t be said for the BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U, an IPS display that started retaining PS2 menu elements after just a few minutes of use.

Should you buy the KTC G27P6?

At its current price, the KTC G27P6 is one of the best-value OLED gaming monitors out there. We’re talking about a screen that wields the same LG panel as the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 and Dough Spectrum Black but costs a chunk less even without a discount. Comparatively, the visual experience is almost the exact same too, with the only noticeable difference being slightly less impressive HDR during testing.

My nerdy retro rant above serves as a testimony for playing old games on the G27P6, but it’ll actually cater to a wide spread of players. For example, if you need a PS5 monitor , you’ll benefit from small touches like built-in speakers (something its rivals lack) and gaming handheld users will be able to ditch their Steam Deck docks using a single USB-C cable. It’s even got a KVM switch, meaning you can ping back and forth between systems at your gaming desk using the integrated USB hub.

OLED screens aren’t for everyone, so if you’d rather invest in one of the best 4K gaming monitors or something larger, you’ll find some alternatives below. That said, this is absolutely the screen I’d buy right now if I was craving exceptional contrast and colors, and that’s before we even get to sending my CRT into retirement (I won’t actually ditch my old TV, so put down that pitchfork).