Run out of time on Prime Day? Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is still rolling this weekend
Some of my favorite Prime Day deals are out of stock at Amazon, but Best Buy's still standing this weekend.
Amazon is running out of its biggest Prime Day deals, but Best Buy has swooped in to save the day. The retailer's competing 'Black Friday in July' sale is running all the way through the weekend and even has Bezos beat on a few prices right now.
Between offering far better Nintendo Switch game deals and maintaining stock of since-depleted gadgets like the Corsair Void Wireless V2 and Razer Iskur V2, Best Buy is certainly putting up a good fight. While it doesn't have the breadth of Prime Day deals for gamers that Amazon offers, you're still better off here if you're after certain upgrades.
I've handpicked the six best anti-Prime Day deals still available at Best Buy this weekend, ranging from my go-to gaming headset to a handheld bucking its super high MSRP. Whether you're after an upgrade to your PS5 audio or a cheap controller for your Nintendo Switch 2, these are the last-minute discounts you need to know about.
Today's best Black Friday in July deals at Best Buy
1. Nintendo Switch games | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - Best Buy actually has a surprisingly sturdy selection of Nintendo Switch games on sale right now, with everything from Mario & Luigi Brothership to Splatoon 3 included in these discounts. That's rare, I usually never see this many games at $20 off in one go. Not only that, but Amazon is still close to MSRP on these.
2. GameSir Super Nova PC / Nintendo Switch 2 controller | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - The GameSir Super Nova is $20 off at Best Buy right now and Amazon doesn't even have this model listed. This is the cheapest Switch 2 controller worth buying this Prime Day, and it's never been cheaper in the past.
Price check: Amazon: $39.99 (blue)
3. Corsair Void Wireless V2 | $129.99 $85.49 at Best Buy
Save $44 - The Corsair Void Wireless V2 has dropped out of stock at Amazon, following this brand new record-low price. Thankfully, Best Buy's stepped in with its own supplies of one of our favorite PS5 headsets. This is the cheapest the newer release has ever been and it's $4 lower than it was at the start of Prime Day.
Price check: Amazon: No stock
4. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset | $379.99 $255.99 at Best Buy
Save $124 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has been cheaper in the past, just before Prime Day actually kicked off actually. However, Amazon still has the best gaming headset I've tested yet at over $300. Best Buy is winning this price war, even if we're about $30 away from record-low here.
Price check: Amazon: $306.84
5. Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair | $649 $399.99 at Best Buy
Save $250 - The Razer Iskur V2 was sitting pretty at $399.99 at Amazon just yesterday, but it's been swept off the shelves now. Thankfully, Best Buy is still offering this record-low price (I've never seen it below $449 in the past) through the weekend. Not bad for one of the best gaming chairs in the business.
Read more: Razer Iskur V2 review
Featured in: Best gaming chairs
Buy it if:
✅ You want plenty of versatility
✅ Flexible arm rests are a must
✅ You want to improve your posture
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer separate cushions
Price check: Amazon: No stock
UK: £599.99 at Razer
6. Lenovo Legion Go S handheld (Windows) | $729.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
Save $230 - Best Buy has a massive $230 saving on the Lenovo Legion Go S this weekend, dropping that $729.99 MSRP down to just $499.99. Amazon has only managed to creep down to $599.99 on this one.
Price check: Amazon: $599.99
When will Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale end?
Best Buy will officially close out its Black Friday in July sale on Sunday July 13, with discounts likely coming to a halt at midnight local time.
Is Best Buy's sale better than Prime Day?
Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale has a few feathers in its cap; it lasts a lot longer than Prime Day and a few gadgets are holding their stock much better. That's likely due to the fact that there are fewer eyeballs on these discounts overall - things are going to move quicker at Amazon with a higher degree of competition. With less demand, the biggest discounts are sticking around on these shelves a little longer.
Both retailers have their own wins - Amazon is discounting a far wider range of gaming gadgets and gizmos, and does have better prices in a lot of categories. However, there are always outliers.
- PS5 deals: games from $29.99
- Switch deals: up to $25 off games
- PC deals: up to $800 off laptops
We're also bringing you all the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, or check out the latest Prime Day PS5 deals for more console discounts.
