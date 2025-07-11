Run out of time on Prime Day? Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is still rolling this weekend

Amazon is running out of its biggest Prime Day deals, but Best Buy has swooped in to save the day. The retailer's competing 'Black Friday in July' sale is running all the way through the weekend and even has Bezos beat on a few prices right now.

Between offering far better Nintendo Switch game deals and maintaining stock of since-depleted gadgets like the Corsair Void Wireless V2 and Razer Iskur V2, Best Buy is certainly putting up a good fight. While it doesn't have the breadth of Prime Day deals for gamers that Amazon offers, you're still better off here if you're after certain upgrades.

See the full Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy

I've handpicked the six best anti-Prime Day deals still available at Best Buy this weekend, ranging from my go-to gaming headset to a handheld bucking its super high MSRP. Whether you're after an upgrade to your PS5 audio or a cheap controller for your Nintendo Switch 2, these are the last-minute discounts you need to know about.

Today's best Black Friday in July deals at Best Buy

1. Nintendo Switch games | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy actually has a surprisingly sturdy selection of Nintendo Switch games on sale right now, with everything from Mario & Luigi Brothership to Splatoon 3 included in these discounts. That's rare, I usually never see this many games at $20 off in one go. Not only that, but Amazon is still close to MSRP on these.



2. GameSir Super Nova PC / Nintendo Switch 2 controller | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The GameSir Super Nova is $20 off at Best Buy right now and Amazon doesn't even have this model listed. This is the cheapest Switch 2 controller worth buying this Prime Day, and it's never been cheaper in the past. Price check: Amazon: $39.99 (blue)

3. Corsair Void Wireless V2 | $129.99 $85.49 at Best Buy

Save $44 - The Corsair Void Wireless V2 has dropped out of stock at Amazon, following this brand new record-low price. Thankfully, Best Buy's stepped in with its own supplies of one of our favorite PS5 headsets. This is the cheapest the newer release has ever been and it's $4 lower than it was at the start of Prime Day. Price check: Amazon: No stock

6. Lenovo Legion Go S handheld (Windows) | $729.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $230 - Best Buy has a massive $230 saving on the Lenovo Legion Go S this weekend, dropping that $729.99 MSRP down to just $499.99. Amazon has only managed to creep down to $599.99 on this one. Price check: Amazon: $599.99

When will Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale end? Best Buy will officially close out its Black Friday in July sale on Sunday July 13, with discounts likely coming to a halt at midnight local time.

Is Best Buy's sale better than Prime Day? Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale has a few feathers in its cap; it lasts a lot longer than Prime Day and a few gadgets are holding their stock much better. That's likely due to the fact that there are fewer eyeballs on these discounts overall - things are going to move quicker at Amazon with a higher degree of competition. With less demand, the biggest discounts are sticking around on these shelves a little longer. Both retailers have their own wins - Amazon is discounting a far wider range of gaming gadgets and gizmos, and does have better prices in a lot of categories. However, there are always outliers.

We're also bringing you all the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, or check out the latest Prime Day PS5 deals for more console discounts.