Stranger Things season 5 spoilers are so big, star Maya Hawke won't even tell her dad Ethan Hawke any

Stranger Things season 5 is currently filming in Georgia and as expected, Netflix is doing the utmost to keep set secrets just that. The sci-fi horror show's cast is going to great lengths to ensure spoilers don't leak, too – with some not even telling their family members what they're getting up to in Hawkins, Indiana...

While promoting his upcoming movie Wildcat, in which he directs his daughter (and Robin Buckley actor) Maya Hawke, Ethan Hawke admitted that he tries to get Stranger Things intel from her on a regular basis, but so far she hasn't let anything slip.

"I nudge her for them and she won't give them up!" he joked in a new interview with PEOPLE. "She says, 'You've got a big mouth.' So nope, not even to dear old dad."

(Image credit: Netflix)

The overarching plot of Stranger Things' final season is hard to predict, with Eleven and the gang having seemingly defeated the villainous Vecna at the end of season 4. Will warned his pals of his inevitable comeback in the last episode, though, so we know he'll return in some capacity, and that there'll be some sort of time jump, too.

Will is set to become a major focus again for the first time since season 1 and it's been announced that the Stranger Things stage play, which focuses on the origin stories of Joyce, Bob, Hopper, and Vecna/Henry Creel, will lead somewhat into season 5.

Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.