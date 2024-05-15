Daredevil star Charlie Cox hopes he can continue playing the superhero for another 10 years

Good news Marvel fans, Daredevil star Charlie Cox isn't going anywhere as he hopes he can continue to portray the famous superhero for another decade.

"There will definitely come a time where I am not able to do it anymore, but for right now, [we'll] just keep doing the best job we can and loving it," Cox told Deadline at Disney's recent Upfronts presentation. "I feel incredibly grateful to still be making the show, and hopefully we've got another 10 years in us."

Cox first suited up as the blind lawyer by day Matt Murdock and red-suited vigilante Daredevil by night back in 2015 with the superhero’s very own series Daredevil , which premiered on Netflix and ran for 3 seasons. He then reprised his role in The Defenders and Echo (now part of the new The Defenders saga), and in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law . Cox even made a cameo on the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home .

However, as much as Cox would like to play the character for another decade, it seems he may have a few obstacles in the way. "My knees are not what they were ten years ago, nor is my back," said Cox later in the interview. "It's a really physically demanding show, which I love. We wouldn't have it any other way. It's kind of what makes it what it is,"

But his journey isn't ending anytime soon as he is back as the guardian devil in Marvel Studios' TV reboot Daredevil: Born Again which hits Disney Plus next spring. The upcoming season welcomes back the bulk of the 2015 original's cast including Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson . Wilson Bethel is also back as the assassin Bullseye and Jon Bernthal is returning as Frank Castle AKA The Punisher .

An official synopsis for the series is yet to be revealed, but the first trailer was recently shown behind closed doors seeing Cox back in the iconic Daredevil suit. At the same time, the series’ new logo was unveiled alongside news of reduced episode count.

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney Plus in March 2025. For more, check out our guide on how to watch The Defenders saga in order, or see upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.