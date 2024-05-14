Daredevil: Born Again gets a new logo and release date, but a reduced episode count

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again has been set for a March 2025 streaming release on Disney Plus, according to Discussing Film. The release date leads new reports about the show coming out of Disney's upfronts presentation for its upcoming 2024 and 2025 releases. Along with the release date, TVLine has confirmed that the show's first season will consist of nine episodes, down from its originally announced 18.

A new logo and trailer were also shown behind closed doors, with IGN reporting that the trailer primarily consists of a series of shots of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock suiting up as Daredevil for a brief action sequence while also delivering a monologue that references the "David and Goliath" nature of the legal system.

Daredevil: Born Again was originally announced several years ago, with development beginning in 2022. Filming was suspended in 2023 due to the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, with the entire plot and premise of the show eventually being retooled.

Subsequent reshoots have kept a few pieces of the already filmed show, but in large part the version of Daredevil: Born Again that will make it to air will reportedly be very different from what was originally planned, which was said to be a fairly non-superheroic courtroom procedural in which Matt Murdock didn't even suit up as Daredevil until several episodes into the season.

Disney's upfronts trailer, which has yet to be released publicly, seems to be a direct rebuttal to that idea, putting the Daredevil part front-and-center in the show's presentation.

