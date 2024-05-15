Pouring fuel on the Nier 3 fires, series producer says several Automata leads have reunited for a new game that "might be Nier" but also "might not be Nier"

Three Nier Automata leads have been working on a project that "might be Nier," but also "might not be Nier."

As first reported by Gematsu, the latest Famitsu Weekly issue features a conversation between former Capcom producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Nier series producer Yosuke Saito. The latter has producer credits across the Nier, Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, and Star Ocean series' for both PlatinumGames and Square Enix.

In the conversation, Saito spoke about working with Nier series creative director Yoko Taro, and composer Keiichi Okabe. "I've been talking about wanting to do something with Yoko and Okabe for some time now. I'll have something a bit more put-together to say in the not-too-distant future, so please stay tuned. It might be Nier, it might not be Nier," said Saito with a laugh.

"That's about all I can say for now," added the producer. Recently, a report linked Saito to taking over as Dragon Quest's series producer, claiming that the current series producer was stepping down at Square Enix. Leading the Dragon Quest and Nier series' at once would be a tall order for just about anyone, even a veteran producer like Saito.

"I'm doing various things with the idea of creating something that does not yet exist," Saito further teased in the Famitsu Weekly conversation. "I can't devote my time to that fully, so most of it has been left to the staff, but it's turning into something quite interesting. I'm looking forward to the day we can announce it," Saito continued. It's unclear if this is related to the project with Taro and Okabe.

Elsewhere for Square Enix though, the Japanese publisher is attempting to win over the PC crowd as part of significant shake-ups, moving from "quantity to quality" in a new approach.