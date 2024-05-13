Square Enix to "shift from quantity to quality" as it "aggressively pursues a multiplatform strategy" which could spell the end of PlayStation-first Final Fantasy games

Square Enix has outlined its plans to "aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy" going forward in order to allow more players to dive into the company's HD games, in what sounds like a potentially exciting move for fans of Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and more.

These plans were revealed in the company's financial results for the last fiscal year, which were published today. From the current fiscal year until the one ending in March 2027, it'll be following a medium-term business plan called "Square Enix Reboots and Awakens – 3-years of Foundation-Laying for Long-term Growth." The name is quite a mouthful, but the plan includes four main aims, one of which includes the plan to move to a multiplatform strategy.

"For HD titles, the Group will aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs," the company explains. "Especially, in regards to major franchises and AAA titles including catalog titles, it will build an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles. In addition, it will also devise a platform strategy for SD titles that includes not only iOS and Android, but also the possibility of PC launches."

Notably, the business plan also includes the plan to "shift from quantity to quality" in Square Enix's Digital Entertainment segment (which primarily deals with the planning, development, distribution, and operation of games). Going forward, it "will strive for a regular launch cadence, focusing its development efforts and investments on titles with substantial potential to be loved by customers for years."

Otherwise, Square Enix hopes to focus on developing games which deliver "'Fun' that only the Group can create," while also making sure to "regularly release AAA titles in its major franchises to maintain and build upon its fan base." Combining this with the company's plans to focus on quality over quantity, it certainly sounds as though the big AAA games, such as the third part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, will be Square Enix's priority for the next few years.

It's going to be interesting to see how the company's new strategy unfolds, especially with its plans to go multiplatform. After all, as it currently stands, a number of the studio's major releases are limited to specific platforms – the recently released Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a PS5-exclusive RPG, for example, although its predecessor did eventually get a PC release. All in all, making more games accessible to a greater number of players can only be a positive thing for fans, so here's hoping that Square Enix is able to effectively broaden its horizons.

