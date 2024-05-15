First teaser for Marvel's Ironheart series sees Riri Williams pinching parts to build her super suit – and confirms 2025 release date

Marvel's Ironheart series has finally confirmed its official release date window – and unveiled a behind-closed-doors trailer – as part of Disney's Upfront 2024 presentation.

According to IGN, the clip, though notably brief, showed a frustrated Riri (Dominique Thorne, reprising her role from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) stealing tech parts and tinkering with her homemade Iron Man-esque super suit. The publication goes on to suggest that it highlights when the show will be set: right before Riri is kicked out of MIT for pinching bits and pieces around campus, a storyline lifted straight from the comics.

While Marvel didn't pin down a specific day for when Ironheart will premiere, it did assure Disney Plus subscribers that it'll debut sometime in 2025. The announcement is sure to bring some relief to Riri Williams fans, considering how the show's long delays had left us worrying whether it'd ever see the light of day.

Created by The Midnight Club's Chinaka Hodge, Ironheart will consist of six episodes and also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Shea Couleé, Jim Rash as the Dean of MIT, seen previously in Captain America: Civil War, and Anthony Ramos as the villainous Parker Robbins AKA The Hood. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Teenage Bounty Hunters) direct. Filming wrapped in November 2022.

Elsewhere at Upfront, Marvel revealed that WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along will kick off with a two-episode premiere on September 18, and rolled out a teaser for Daredevil: Born Again, too.

