When does Ironheart take place on the Marvel timeline? It's a fair question, since the MCU chronology can get very complicated. For one thing, it's running a few years ahead of our own calendar, and, for another, the sheer volume of movies and shows can make pinpointing what goes where especially difficult.

But that's where we come in. Below, we've broken down when Ironheart takes place on the Marvel timeline as best as we can. It's not an exact science, since some Marvel projects are frustratingly vague about their settings. But, thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we have a pretty good idea of when Ironheart is set.

When does Ironheart take place on the MCU timeline?

Riri made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Ironheart chronologically takes place shortly afterwards.

Per our own calculations, Wakanda Forever is set in 2025. That would make Ironheart another project set in 2025 – AKA our very own year. That's fairly rare for the MCU, considering most projects are set a few years ahead of our own (Thunderbolts*, for example, takes place in 2027).

Ironheart episode 1 picks up with Riri at college. She makes passing reference to her adventures in Wakanda, so, by the sounds of things, not too long has passed since she spent time there. It's difficult to pinpoint, though, since Ironheart episodes 1-3 make pretty much no references to the rest of the MCU, or any specific timeline at all. Still, we're going to place it in 2025, since Riri is still working on her suit – suggesting it hasn't been long since she returned from her "internship."

To put things in perspective, other Marvel projects that take place in 2025 include Echo, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, The Marvels, Thor: Love and Thunder, Werewolf by Night, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Ironheart is on Disney Plus now. You can keep up to date with our Ironheart release schedule, or check out our guide on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for even more on the MCU.