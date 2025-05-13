Marvel's new Ironheart featurette offers up a first look at Tony Stark's posthumous protege Riri Williams in action along with the series villain The Hood

The next MCU streaming series is Ironheart, focusing on Dominique Thorne's young hero Riri Williams, who was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now, Marvel has released a featurette showing off some of the first footage from the streaming series along with some behind-the-scenes insight from executive producer Ryan Coogler and head writer/executive producer Chinaka Hodge - and there's even a look at the show's villain, the Hood.

In comics, Riri Williams is a teenager who is mentored by Tony Stark, taking on the identity of Ironheart to become a full-fledged superhero when Tony Stark died, remaining a hero after he came back.

The MCU Ironheart is a bit different, having come to prominence as a hero in Wakanda Forever as an ally and friend of Leticia Wright's Shuri, the new Black Panther who took the mantle after the death of her brother, T'Challa.

As for the Hood, in comics, he's Parker Robbins, a petty criminal who gains dark powers when he steals the cloak and boots of a demon. However, Robbins is possessed by the items, losing his humanity entirely over the years.

It's yet to be revealed how Riri and the Hood will cross paths in the MCU, as they don't have much history in comics. But the featurette, which shows a few quick glimpses of the series itself, indicates that the Hood has an interest in recruiting Riri to help him with some kind of scheme.

Marvel has promised the release of a full trailer for the show on May 14, ahead of the June 24 series premiere on Disney Plus.

