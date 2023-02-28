Ironheart star Alden Ehrenreich teases "funny, heartfelt" Marvel series

Alden Ehrenreich is used to keeping secrets on behalf of Disney, having previously worked on big screen spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story. But when it comes to the House of Mouse's Marvel projects, he's having to remain even more tight-lipped.

We're not yet sure who Ehrenreich is playing in upcoming superhero series Ironheart yet, which is set to build on Dominique Thorne's character Riri Williams, after she was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But GamesRadar+ couldn't help asking the actor about it while he was promoting his new horror comedy Cocaine Bear, regardless...

"There's not a lot I can say about it but what I would say is that it's an amazing, to me, addition to this franchise," Ehrenreich tells us. "It's a new world opening up inside the MCU and, and I love the character I got to play, I love the people I got to work with. I think it's gonna be a really cool, funny, heartfelt, interesting new world within the Marvel universe."

Created by The Midnight Club's Chinaka Hodge, the show will consist of six episodes and also stars Lyric Ross, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Shea Couleé, Jim Rash as the Dean of MIT, seen previously in Captain America: Civil War, and Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins AKA The Hood. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Teenage Bounty Hunters) are lined up to direct. Filming wrapped in November 2022.

In recent months, it's been rumored that Sacha Baron Cohen might also be involved in the project, and that he could be playing iconic Marvel villain Mephisto. Only time will tell as to whether there's any truth to the speculation.

Cocaine Bear is in cinemas now. Ironheart is yet to carve out a specific release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. While we wait for it to land on Disney Plus, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.