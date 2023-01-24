Solo star addresses whether he wants to return as Han

Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich is open to returning as Han someday.

"The story that I did, I really got to be Han Solo at the end. That’s kind of the arc of the story, which I thought was well done. That’s the fun part. That’s the guy that’s the most fun to be. I’d be very happy to, but who knows," Ehrenreich told IndieWire (opens in new tab) at the Sundance Film Festival.

Premiering in 2018, Solo saw Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, starring alongside an A-list cast that includes Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Bettany, and Emilia Clarke. The film received mixed reviews and grossed only $393.2 million against a budget of $275 million.

"The only discussion that I’m aware of about a sequel for Solo is coming from the fans at this point," Director Ron Howard previously told NME (opens in new tab)."I don’t think it’s a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it."

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy previously told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) that recasting Harrison Ford in the role of Han Solo was the studio's biggest mistake: "There should be moments along the way when you learn things. Now it does seem so abundantly clear that we can’t do that."

Ehrenreich can be seen next in Fair Play, co-starring Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and directed by Chloe Domont, which had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and was recently acquired by Netflix.

