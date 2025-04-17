After 9 years on Rogue One and Andor, creator Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna say they still want to work together again

The creative partnership between Andor creator Tony Gilroy and Cassian Andor star Diego Luna remains strong, even after nine years together working on this story. Speaking to GamesRadar+, both star and writer say they're open for another collaboration if the right project presents itself.

"Oh, my God, I would, yeah, if you had the right thing," Gilroy says of the prospect. "On the checklist of why to do the show, because doing a show like this, in the beginning we were signing on for five seasons, I've been on this for five and a half years, it's not like making a movie."

The writer and director adds: "You can make a movie with people you don't like. You can do it. You can't do something like this with people that you don't love. And we met on Rogue [One] and I mean, if you spent time with him, he's not just a brilliant actor, he's a gentleman and a great citizen and a human, a great human, and so I would welcome the opportunity to work with him at any time."

Luna is similarly effusive in his praise for Gilroy, replying "definitely" when the same question is posed to him. "I would always work with him," Luna smiles. "I think you, as an actor, if you see this show, you understand that the writing is something special. You know, he's a great director, he's a great producer, but as a writer, I think he's one of the best."

Gilroy was a co-writer on Rogue One before becoming head writer (as well as creator, showrunner, and executive producer) of the hit Star Wars show. "The complexity he brings in every moment and the amount of layers he gives actors to work with is something unique," adds Luna.

"I've never worked with someone like him and yes of course I would work with him again. He's also fun to be around, which matters a lot in this journey."

Andor season 2 kicks off on Disney Plus on April 22 in the US and April 23 in the UK with a three-episode premiere. You can check out our Andor season 2 release schedule to make sure you don't miss a moment as well as our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.