Star Wars fans are debating one of the biggest unanswered questions from the sequel trilogy: what was the deal with Snoke?

It's been six years since the Star Wars sequel trilogy wrapped up, but fans still have some questions about one of the movies' biggest enigmas: Snoke.

Snoke was introduced in The Force Awakens as the new big bad of the saga, then he was killed off in The Last Jedi,. Later, in The Rise of Skywalker, it was revealed that he was actually a strandcast created by Emperor Palpatine.

"Did this guy know he was a clone?" asks one fan on Reddit. "Like was he aware that he served Palpatine or did he genuinely think he was independent"

"I doubt that Snoke knew he was a clone. I'm pretty sure he is going to show up in one of the final Mandoverse movies anyway, the writing on the wall is very obvious with all of the musical motifs they've used as well as Dr. Pershing's cloning plot," says one person.

"I’m not even clear now if he even had a functioning mind, or if he was simply a vessel for Palpatine," wonders someone else.

"Personally I'm not convinced he's just a meat puppet," speculates another fan. "The amount of Force energy it would take for Palpatine to remotely control a being from halfway across the galaxy even for a short time would be immense. For him to do it essentially non-stop (only not when Snoke is asleep), would be difficult to believe. Especially in such a way as no First Order members, nor the Praetorian Guard, ever suspects a thing?"

At the moment, it's still a mystery on just how the Snoke and Palpatine plot twist works. But, it is indeed possible that Snoke could show up again in a future project – perhaps The Mandalorian & Grogu?

That movie arrives next May. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.