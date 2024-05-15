Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more hit the beach on DC's fun - and only slightly thirsty - 2024 swimsuit covers

Summer is almost here and DC are celebrating with a new range of 2024 swimsuit covers, due to hit comic shops in August. As ever, these covers are a lot of fun - and only slightly thirsty. The general vibe is one of unashamed cheesiness - but there's nothing wrong with that, and you can't argue with the range of fan favorite artists DC have selected this year. Here are all eight covers complete with release dates so you know when to hunt them down at your local comic shop.

Action Comics #1068

(Image credit: DC)

Frank Cho's cover for Action Comics #1068 sees DC's trinity surfing into action, while still in their full outfits. You can pick the issue up on August 14.

Batman #151

(Image credit: DC)

Olivier Coipel's variant cover for Batman #151 is notable for the revelation that Bruce Wayne owns at least one pair of Bat-branded Speedos. We love the "No penguins" notice on the Bat-Pool, too. It's on sale August 7.

Gotham City Sirens #1

(Image credit: DC)

Rahzzah presents a suitably surreal Harley Quinn cover for the first issue of the Gotham City Sirens limited series - the first new title for the team in quite some time. Pick it up on August 7.

Nightwing #117

(Image credit: DC)

A hunky Dick Grayson plays beach ball in a tree on this Belén Ortega variant for Nightwing #117 - available on August 21.

Superman #17

(Image credit: DC)

And here we have the Man of Steel just straight up posing on Elizabeth Torque's variant cover for Superman #17, also available on August 21.

Titans #14

(Image credit: DC)

Saowee's variant for Titans #14 is a lovely group shot of the whole gang having some summer fun. It's on sale August 21.

Wonder Woman #12

(Image credit: DC)

Guillem March's cover for Wonder Woman #12 is on sale August 21 and offers a solo portrait of the Amazing Amazon enjoying some time out from her current status as a wanted fugitive and rebel against the US government.

The Flash #12

(Image credit: DC)

Finally, the Flash is running with some dolphins on this variant by Mirka Andolfo, which raises the question: is Flash going really slow here, or are the dolphins really, really fast? It's on sale August 28.

