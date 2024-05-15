Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more hit the beach on DC's fun - and only slightly thirsty - 2024 swimsuit covers
Does Bruce Wayne really wear Bat-Speedos?
Summer is almost here and DC are celebrating with a new range of 2024 swimsuit covers, due to hit comic shops in August. As ever, these covers are a lot of fun - and only slightly thirsty. The general vibe is one of unashamed cheesiness - but there's nothing wrong with that, and you can't argue with the range of fan favorite artists DC have selected this year. Here are all eight covers complete with release dates so you know when to hunt them down at your local comic shop.
Action Comics #1068
Frank Cho's cover for Action Comics #1068 sees DC's trinity surfing into action, while still in their full outfits. You can pick the issue up on August 14.
Batman #151
Olivier Coipel's variant cover for Batman #151 is notable for the revelation that Bruce Wayne owns at least one pair of Bat-branded Speedos. We love the "No penguins" notice on the Bat-Pool, too. It's on sale August 7.
Gotham City Sirens #1
Rahzzah presents a suitably surreal Harley Quinn cover for the first issue of the Gotham City Sirens limited series - the first new title for the team in quite some time. Pick it up on August 7.
Nightwing #117
A hunky Dick Grayson plays beach ball in a tree on this Belén Ortega variant for Nightwing #117 - available on August 21.
Superman #17
And here we have the Man of Steel just straight up posing on Elizabeth Torque's variant cover for Superman #17, also available on August 21.
Titans #14
Saowee's variant for Titans #14 is a lovely group shot of the whole gang having some summer fun. It's on sale August 21.
Wonder Woman #12
Guillem March's cover for Wonder Woman #12 is on sale August 21 and offers a solo portrait of the Amazing Amazon enjoying some time out from her current status as a wanted fugitive and rebel against the US government.
The Flash #12
Finally, the Flash is running with some dolphins on this variant by Mirka Andolfo, which raises the question: is Flash going really slow here, or are the dolphins really, really fast? It's on sale August 28.
Keep on top of all the upcoming comics from DC and Marvel with our monthly solicitations guides.
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.