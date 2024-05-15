It seems like James Gunn's DCU is planning a new movie every year as Supergirl lands 2026 release date

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has landed its release date. The Milly Alcock-led DC movie is flying into theaters on June 26, 2026, making it the second movie in the revamped DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Warner Bros. confirmed the news after it was recently announced the film would be directed by Cruella’s Craig Gillespie. The Vampire Diaries’ Ana Nogueira is writing the script, which is based on the 2022 comic book of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

It’s not yet clear how closely it will stick to the source material, but that story follows Supergirl as she travels through the galaxy with her dog Krypto to escape Superman’s shadow. On her journey, she encounters an alien woman who is on a mission of revenge.

Work is underway on the first film in the DCU, Superman, ahead of its release in 2025. We’ve seen the first-look image of David Corenswet in his suit for that one. There have been rumors that Alcock’s Kara Zor-El could appear briefly in that first film, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Addressing her casting earlier this year, the House of the Dragon star posted an image from the comics alongside an emotional caption. "So excited to be a part of the DC fam – thank you so much to @jamesgunn for trusting me with Kara / Supergirl," she wrote. Gunn commented on the post too, replying: "Thank you for blessing us with your talent!"

