Cruella director to helm new Supergirl movie starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock

The DCU's new Supergirl movie may have finally found its director. Cruella helmer Craig Gillespie is in talks to direct the superhero flick, officially titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, according to Deadline .

Milly Alcock, who played the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 1, is set to take on the title role. Ana Nogueira wrote the script for the movie, which will be based on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comics by Tom King. Supergirl, AKA Kara Zor-El, is Superman's cousin, and Alcock is also set to take on the role in 2025's Superman alongside David Corenswet's Clark Kent.

"We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he's an infant," DC Studios CEO James Gunn previously told Variety. "Versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life."

Gillespie is best known for directing Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the fur-coated Disney villain, and ice skating drama I, Tonya, which starred Margot Robbie. He also helmed the Hulu series Pam and Tommy and Dumb Money, a movie about the GameStop short squeeze that was released last year.

Superman and Supergirl are just two of several upcoming projects in the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, helmed by Gunn and producer Peter Safran. The Brave and the Bold, a new Batman and Robin movie from The Flash director Andy Muschietti, is also in the works, as well as TV shows including the animated Creature Commandoes and Peacemaker spin-off Waller.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait, check out our picks of the biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024 and beyond.