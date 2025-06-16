After Superman: Legacy dropped the 'Legacy', Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has changed its title because James Gunn is "sick of the superhero title, colon, other-name thing"

Supergirl is no longer called Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and DC boss James Gunn has a pretty good reason for making the cut.

"I think it’s just called Supergirl," Gunn told Rolling Stone when asked about the film's title, as well as dropping the 'Legacy' from Superman. "I’m always cutting. 'Legacy' was really – we do something called a premortem. A premortem is you get together with your group that’s doing the project. It’s usually about a couple months before shooting, and you go, hypothetically, 'If it’s an epic disaster, what are the things that we’re doing today that are going to cause it to be an epic disaster? Everyone here can speak freely.'"

"One of the things I brought up was, it was called Superman: Legacy. Even though I was the one that gave it that title, I just wasn’t sure. First of all, I’m sick of the superhero title, colon, other-name thing. And then also it seemed to be looking back when we’re looking forward, even though it does have to do with legacy in the movie itself. And everybody was like, 'Oh, yeah, no, change it.'"

Supergirl is based on the first issue of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – hence the original decision to name it after the comic. Per the official synopsis, while celebrating her 21st birthday, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) travels across the galaxy with Krypto the Superdog, during which she meets the young Ruthye (Eve Ridley) and goes on a "murderous quest for revenge." The name change also makes sense given that leaked set footage seems to imply that Kara will be spending significant time on Earth, when Kara only spends time on other various planets in the galaxy in the comics, suggesting that the film is taking the Woman of Tomorrow storyline in a slightly different direction. Craig Gillespie directs from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

Superman, written and directed by Gunn, stars David Corenswet as a younger Clark Kent, who, from the trailers, seems to be grappling with public opinion about his true motives for saving the world – all while a one Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) stands by and makes things significantly worse. A Wonder Woman movie is also being written, and we can assume that one will just be called 'Wonder Woman,' no colon needed.

Superman hits theaters on July 11. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.