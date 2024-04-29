A major Marvel villain has been hiding in almost every episode of X-Men ‘97 so far

X-Men ‘97 has had its fair share of cameos and shocks over its run on Disney Plus so far, but did you realize one character has been hiding this whole time?

Showrunner Beau DeMayo confirmed on Twitter that the show’s big bad has appeared in almost every episode. It turns out Bastion, who is a mutant-hating supervillain, has been pulling the strings all along.

"Bastion has been manipulating things all along, and thus has been in every episode except for ep 3," DeMayo wrote. "Can you find him?” In a follow-up tweet, he then clarified: “Correction: except 3 (although he is HEAVILY referenced by Sinister) and Episode 6. I just had my morning coffee and can't count. The real prize is who can find him in episode 1."

In the latest episode of the show, ‘Bright Eyes’, it was revealed at the end that Bastion has been orchestrating the conflicts against the X-Men. Voiced by Theo James, Sebastion Gilberti has been a mainstay of the X-Men comics since 1996. He was originally introduced as an anti-mutant businessman behind the strike force Operation: Zero Tolerance (OZT), and it seems like he’ll be causing more issues for the X-Men going into the show’s final arc.

In our breakdown of all of the X-Men ‘97 Easter eggs, we spotted the character in episode 4, where the humanoid Sentinel appeared in a photo with Forge. However, some social media sleuths have been sharing their theories about where he is in the other episodes. Check out some of these below:

is this him sitting next to Val too in this scene?

Here are some of our Bastion Sightings from #XMen97 1) he can be assumed to be the "buyer" of mutants … not sure if that counts. 2) War-Room next to Cooper (image edited to emphasize outfit) 4) Photo on Forge's Wall 5) at the Gala 6) opening credits as Nimrod?

Jean mindscan of Henry GyrichApril 25, 2024

My prediction is and tbh it isn't even clever of me it just feels obvious: they're (OZT) going to stage false flag w Magneto? IdkApril 25, 2024

X-Men '97 is released on Disney Plus on Wednesdays