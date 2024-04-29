A major Marvel villain has been hiding in almost every episode of X-Men ‘97 so far

News
By Fay Watson
published

Did you spot them?

x-men '97 episode 5
(Image credit: Disney+)

X-Men ‘97 has had its fair share of cameos and shocks over its run on Disney Plus so far, but did you realize one character has been hiding this whole time?

Showrunner Beau DeMayo confirmed on Twitter that the show’s big bad has appeared in almost every episode. It turns out Bastion, who is a mutant-hating supervillain, has been pulling the strings all along.

"Bastion has been manipulating things all along, and thus has been in every episode except for ep 3," DeMayo wrote. "Can you find him?” In a follow-up tweet, he then clarified: “Correction: except 3 (although he is HEAVILY referenced by Sinister) and Episode 6. I just had my morning coffee and can't count. The real prize is who can find him in episode 1."

In the latest episode of the show, ‘Bright Eyes’, it was revealed at the end that Bastion has been orchestrating the conflicts against the X-Men. Voiced by Theo James, Sebastion Gilberti has been a mainstay of the X-Men comics since 1996. He was originally introduced as an anti-mutant businessman behind the strike force Operation: Zero Tolerance (OZT), and it seems like he’ll be causing more issues for the X-Men going into the show’s final arc.

In our breakdown of all of the X-Men ‘97 Easter eggs, we spotted the character in episode 4, where the humanoid Sentinel appeared in a photo with Forge. However, some social media sleuths have been sharing their theories about where he is in the other episodes. Check out some of these below:

X-Men '97 is released on Disney Plus on Wednesdays, check out our X-Men '97 release schedule to never miss an episode. For more on all things Marvel, here's our guide to the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

See comments