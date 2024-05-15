Nintendo Switch 2 isn't the only handheld Nvidia is apparently planning to power

Fresh Nvidia handheld rumors are making the rounds, and this time they tie to a potential partnership with a company that isn’t Nintendo. Both parties are allegedly working on a SoC designed with portable PCs in mind, but there’s a good chance it’ll feel more like a Steam Deck than something like the Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion GO.

If I were Nvidia right now, I’d be pretty cheesed off about AMD dominating the best gaming handheld scene. Sure, all signs point towards the green team helping make the Switch 2 a reality, but most other new-age portable PCs use some sort of RDNA 2 or 3 chip. So, it’s hardly surprising that we keep hearing rumblings that other devices with Ampere-based chips are coming, with the latest round of whispers adding substantial fuel to the rumor pyre.

The latest round of rumors comes off the back of a leak by analyst Dan Nysterdt that covers a joint venture between Nvidia and fellow chip-makers Mediatek. The initial tidbit actually relates to an Arm-based chip for AI purposes that could be revealed during Computex, but leaker XpeaGPU expands upon the original claim by stating the companies are “also working on a gaming handheld SoC.”

Yep and Mediatek is also working on gaming handled SoC with Nvidia GPU as Jensen is frustrated by Nintendo and he sees a good market potential. PS: its different than the new NV semi-custom div that tries to reenter the console market (some CN clients are already interested) https://t.co/sBuYVLJILcMay 15, 2024

In addition, it sounds like it’s not just Switch fans who are ticked off with Nintendo about the sequel console, as XpeaGPU says Nvidia president Jensen Huang is also frustrated. Again, I imagine it’s irritating watching your biggest rival power a majority of handhelds while you wait on one of the biggest console makers to decide on a release date, especially if the Switch 2 ends up sticking with a less impressive custom Tegra chip.

As always, keep a grain of salt handy when ingesting these latest handheld rumors, as Nvidia hasn’t revealed any plans for the SoC in question. However, if these new leaks do hold true, there’s a good chance we could hear more about the project at Computex 2024, even though it might not become a thing you can actually buy this year. Not that we might have to wait long for such devices to enter the fold, as if Nvidia made its chip available to portable PC makers like Ayaneo, we could end up with a steady stream of new Steam Deck rivals.

Should you wait for a Nvidia handheld?

With powerful portables like the Steam Deck OLED and the mighty Asus ROG Ally already providing cutting-edge performance, you might be wondering why you’d even want an Nvidia handheld. It admittedly feels like all corners of the market are effectively covered, but there’s one feature that could completely change gaming on the go as we know it.

If you’ve got one of the best graphics cards by Nvidia, you’re likely already aware of DLSS. It’s a collection of fps boosting tools that can enhance performance using AI upscaling and Frame Generation tech, which works to fill in frame rate gaps when running demanding games. Simply put, if those superpowers were available to handhelds, we’d be able to potentially hit that 60fps sweet spot at higher resolutions without having to dial back on settings and fidelity.

Now, before any AMD fans reach for their pitchforks, I’m well aware that FidelityFX Super Resolution, the Radeon equivalent has been present within the Steam Deck from day one. It’s also worth noting that the red team’s solution is pretty effective, but lacks the accuracy of AI provided by DLSS. If Nvidia can bring its frame-gen tech to a Valve competitor, we’d almost certainly benefit from speedier visuals that feature fewer artifacts and caveats associated with traditional upscaling methods.

Naturally, I’m praying that the above is something that’ll end up included with the Switch 2, and previous rumors point towards the next Nintendo handheld using DLSS. Nevertheless, if we end up with just some elements included with the portable successor, we can perhaps find comfort in the fact that Frame Generation and other powerful features may end up in a true portable powerhouse.

