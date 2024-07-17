For under $20, I think this Steam Deck accessory is an essential this Prime Day

The Steam Deck might be a handheld, but using the portable PC on a big screen is a key feature for me. Yes, I know it can't really handle resolutions above 1080p, and in a way that's all part of the appeal. The only problem is, that putting together a proper hybrid setup more often than not means picking up an additional docking station, so finding an absolute bargain dock this Prime Day was top of my list.

So, what do Prime Day Steam Deck deals have to offer in the way of docking stations? Well, I actually managed to find the excellent iVoler 5-in-1 for just $19.99 (was $23.99), with a handy 17% discount knocking it to its lowest price. In honesty, the accessory isn't that expensive to begin with, but I'm still happy to see it floating around for $20.

Ivoler's cheap docking station has dropped to this level before, but only three times by my count. That's not that frequent considering we've had several big sales throughout the year already. The thing is, this Prime Day gaming deal more serves as a perfect excuse to remind you to actually buy a dock, as I'm willing to bet there are a bunch of you Steam Deck players out there going without.

iVoler 5-in-1 Steam Deck Dock | $23.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - It's a small discount, but a valuable one that knocks this cheap Steam Deck dock down to its lowest price. For under $20, you'll struggle to find a docking station that'll reliably turn the handheld into a hybrid. Buy it if: ✅ You want to add plenty of extra ports

✅ You don't want to spend a lot on a dock Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a metal finish over plastic Price check: Walmart $50.09 | Newegg $45.29 UK: £29.99 £23.98 at Amazon

Should you buy the iVoler Steam Deck dock?

(Image credit: Future/Sam Loveridge)

I've tested most of the best Steam Deck dock options out there, and the ones I haven't got my mits on are still very similar to the rest. The majority of options follow the same blueprint provided by Valve's official docking station before the best gaming handheld contender even launched, which is pretty amusing considering it too months for the first-party version to actually arrive.

At the moment, the iVoler 5-in-1 is my go-to 'cheap' Steam Deck dock, an accolade it earns by providing three USB ports and HDMI. For basic setups, that's all you practically need to get up and running, especially if you're merely looking to hook up to a gaming TV and browse your library with a PC controller. Where things get a bit more complicated is when you consider turning the Deck into a makeshift rig, as it's missing a few key elements that'll make that quest a pain.

For starters, the iVoler 5-in-1 lacks Ethernet, meaning you'll be reliant on your handheld's built-in Wi-Fi. Personally, I never run into any connectivity issues when playing the Steam Deck OLED, but if we're getting serious about PC replacements, the omission of a wired connection is less than ideal. I'm also not completely sold on its how little has been put into the dock's aesthetic, as its plastic black shell and garish logo at the front could cramp your carefully crafted gaming desk setup.

(Image credit: Future/Sam Loveridge)

The main thing to keep in mind here is that, for under $20, you're getting a pretty reliable way to connect your Steam Deck to a TV, which is all some players will need. I'll also save you falling too deep into bargain bins where the stinky deals are. For example, there's a SIKRO 6-in-1 dock currently available for $11.99 (was $14.99). The fact it apparently outputs 30Hz over HDMI is bad enough, but I also noticed a few Amazon buyers saying it didn't last a week before going kaput, so that's all I need to banish it from my Prime Day watchlist.

If I truly had my way, every Steam Deck owner I know would have either the Baseus 6-in-1 or Valve's official docking station to hand, as both boast my ideal specs and design features that stand out. The first-party option even receives firmware updates straight from the handheld, which isn't something I've been able to easily replicate with any third-party models. However, I'm willing to make peace with the fact most of you won't want to spend upwards of $40, and the iVoler 5-in-1 is more than good enough to serve as a budget alternative.

Looking for even more handheld offers? Check out Prime Day Asus ROG Ally deals for portable PC price cuts and more. Alternatively, swing by Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day monitor deals if you're in the market for new screen.