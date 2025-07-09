I'm hunting down the very best Prime Day Lego deals, here are all the biggest sales hand-picked by an expert builder

We're entering day two of Prime Day Lego deals, and the savings show no signs of slowing down. Even though the sale is typically good , this year has been particularly solid. Everything from Star Wars models to behemoth Lord of the Rings kits are on offer, so it's a great time to be shopping for bricks.

To help save you time as well as money, I've been trawling through all the Prime Day Lego deals I can so that you're served the very best offers on a silver platter. These span every range and interest, and there should be something to suit you here regardless of your budget.

These aren't just random discounts, though; I'm prioritizing savings the GamesRadar+ team have experience with, be it first-hand or through friends and colleagues. While I'll be sure to shout out kits I think are worthy of attention, that means I won't recommend anything unless I truly believe in it and think it deserves a place amongst the best Lego sets.

I'm also only spotlighting kits that are at (or near) record low prices. In other words, you'll be getting maximum value for money on Prime Day Lego deals in 2025. Let's dig in, shall we?

Today's best Prime Day Lego deals

Cheapest ever price Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon | $84.99 $67.98 at Amazon

Save $17 - WThis is comfortably one of my favorite Lego sets, and as I mention in my Lego Millennium Falcon review, it's probably the best Star Wars kits for most people. Because it's never been available for less and doesn't typically dip below $74, this is an absolute steal for Prime Day Lego deals 2025.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the galaxy's most iconic hunk o' junk

✅ You don't have room/budget for the other versions



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer the bigger ones



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $67.98



UK price:

⭐ £74.99 £51.95 at Amazon

Cheapest ever price Lego Walt Disney Tribute Camera | $99.99 $62.99 at Amazon

Save $37 - This kit really impressed us in our Lego Walt Disney Tribute Camera review, and it's a loving ode to the company that means so much to so many. It's never been cheaper by my reckoning, and is normally closer to $90.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a piece of Disney history

✅ You want a centerpiece for your collection



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather save for the castle



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $97.49



UK price:

⭐ £94.99 £76.99 at Zavvi

Lego Transformers Optimus Prime | $179.99 $143.99 at Amazon

Save $36 - This recreation of the iconic Autobot has only ever been five cents cheaper, which is great value for a model our Lego Optimus Prime review was full of praise for. In terms of context, the average price for this one over the past year has been anywhere up to $150.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore old-school Transformers

✅ You want a set with a party trick



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer a Decepticon



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $143.99



UK price:

⭐ £159.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Prime Day Lego deals FAQ

When will Prime Day end?

This year's Prime Day Lego deals are scheduled to wrap up on July 11, 2025. Because they started on July 8, that means four whole days of bargains.

Sure, it's possible that a few discounts will stick around after the official cut-off date. But the best ones are likely to be gone by then, and stock is going to dry up before we reach the weekend. In other words, act fast if you see something you like the look of. It may not be there when the curtain falls.

Are Prime Day Lego deals good?

The sale may not be well known for its brick-based savings, but the discounts are actually pretty decent. We commonly see a few record low prices to go with some heavy reductions on must-have models, so it's well worth checking out if you want to build up your collection for less.

How we make our recommendations

For the most part, we'll prioritize kits that we've had personal, hands-on experience with - either through reviews or with kits we and our colleagues own ourselves. That means you're getting personal recommendations from experts rather than suggestions plucked from the ether. Although we're not going to turn down discounts that look excellent on brand new sets or ones we haven't got to yet, those are going to be in the minority... and are still chosen thanks to extensive research and audience reviews.