Black Friday Lego deals 2022 - get ready for this year's discounts

You might not expect sales season to offer toy discounts, but Black Friday Lego deals prove that the event isn't just about laptops and TVs. It's possible to get loads of brick-based bargains come November, so we'd definitely recommend keeping an eye out as winter approaches.

That's because the best Lego sets enjoy price cuts of 30% or more when the sales begin. Everything from Star Wars to Harry Potter is included within the savings bonanza, giving you the perfect chance to buy for yourself or finish your Christmas shopping early.

To help you prepare, our team's putting together advice on how to make the most of this year's Black Friday Lego deals. Where can you find the best discounts, and which sets enjoy the biggest reductions? You'll find answers - and plenty more advice besides - right here.

Black Friday Lego deals - FAQ

(Image credit: LEGO)

When will Black Friday Lego deals start? The sales event always kicks off on the final Friday of November, and that means you can expect 2022's Black Friday Lego deals to begin on November 25. However, that isn't to say these offers are limited to one day. Black Friday starts earlier and ends later than ever these days, and you should expect the discounts to start rolling in at least a week before the official date. Similarly, they'll continue throughout the weekend before morphing into Cyber Monday Lego deals.

Black Friday Lego deals - what to expect

(Image credit: LEGO)

There are always plenty of offers flying around in November, but the best and most popular Black Friday Lego deals are usually from a galaxy far, far away. As an example, 'Lego Star Wars' and 'Lego Millennium Falcon' are some of the most searched Black Friday terms according to our keyword research.

Because Lego and Star Wars have been partners in crime for decades (since 1999 and the days of The Phantom Menace, in fact), they've racked up a fair few kits. Many of these are eye-poppingly expensive, so their popularity during the Black Friday sale is understandable. The UK is a particularly good case-in-point; Aldi cut the Millennium Falcon's price by a ridiculous 60% in 2021, and this sold out within minutes.

With that in mind, keeping an eye on social media trends - and supermarkets, if you live in ol' Blighty - is a very good idea if you're on the hunt for the best Lego Star Wars sets.

These items don't normally dip below their MSRP/RRP and will be snapped up fast as a result

We often see good discounts on more technical kits (such as the sports car collection) too. Reductions on sets such as the Senna GTR or Dom's Dodge Charger from the Fast and Furious franchise have already been and gone, so more are sure to follow soon.

While it's rarely a devastating reduction, pricier items like the Ultimate Collector range (including the Imperial Star Destroyer, AT-AT, and beyond) also get a healthy amount shaved off their cost during the Black Friday Lego deals. These items don't normally dip below their MSRP/RRP and will be snapped up fast as a result, so it's worth bookmarking any you've got your eye on and monitoring them throughout the sales event - particularly the Millennium Falcon. Don't hesitate if you see them receive a discount, as you probably won't get another chance for months.

Last year's best Black Friday Lego deals

(opens in new tab) Lego Super Mario starter set | $59.99 $47.99 at Walmart

Save 20% - The Super Mario starter set tumbled to its lowest ever price as part of the Black Friday Lego deals, and it was an example of how generous some discounts can be on new kits. UK price: £50 £37.50 at Argos



(opens in new tab) Lego Friends Central Perk | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - This is one of the coolest sets to come out of Lego's Ideas initiative, and it got a hearty reduction in last year's Black Friday Lego deals. We're hoping the same will happen again in 2022, especially due to this kit being retired at the end of the year.



UK price: £64.99 £43 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 | £349.99 £218.99 at Amazon

Save 37% - Although it wasn't reduced as much in the USA, this UK deal was an absolute blinder. Seeing it drop that radically in price wasn't something we expected.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - With the esteemed bounty hunter getting his own show in 2021 after appearing in The Mandalorian's second season, this saving on his ship couldn't have come at a better time. It was probably one of the best Black Friday Lego deals we saw last year, and that was its lowest ever price too.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon | £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - With a ridiculous level of detail, this set is a picture-perfect recreation of the ship and usually has a price tag to match. That makes any discount hot stuff, so a £55 reduction at the tail-end of the Black Friday Lego deals wasn't to be missed (even if there were shipping delays to keep in mind).



Naturally, Black Friday Lego deals aren't the only worthwhile offers to keep an eye on. The sales event is famous for discounts on the best gaming TVs, not to mention the best gaming laptops, Black Friday Samsung TV deals, Black Friday curved monitor deals, Black Friday projector deals, and Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X monitor deals. You can also get some cracking Black Friday board game deals and Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday offers, so watch out for those this November. Finally, gaming peripherals are sure to be knocked down in cost as well thanks to the Black Friday gaming headset deals, Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, and Black Friday Xbox controller deals.