Some of the best Lego Star Wars sets just hit a record low price

Star Wars Day may be in the rear-view mirror, but a few Lego Star Wars bargains are still clinging on for dear life. Actually, a few kits have hit their cheapest ever prices this week. The Force is with us, I suppose.

So, what's cracking? Well, the 2024 Lego R2-D2 is currently $79.95 at Amazon instead of $100, while the display Millennium Falcon (which has earned a spot on our list of the best Lego sets) is $67.98 at Amazon instead of the usual $85. Seeing as these Lego Star Wars sets have literally never been cheaper than they are now, I don't think you can do a lot better.

Believe me, I've tried. I track Lego deals each and every week, and have never been able to find a better price on either kit - even during sales season. Although there's a chance they'll drop further when Black Friday rolls around (they'll be over a year old by that point, which is often when we start to see major reductions in the US), this isn't a guarantee. Lego discounts like this are frustratingly few and far between Stateside, so I usually recommend jumping on them whenever they appear.

Based in the UK? Don't worry, you can also save a bunch. The Falcon is currently sitting at a record low £49.99 at Amazon instead of £75, whilst R2 is £64.99 at Very rather than the usual £90.

Cheapest ever price Lego Star Wars R2-D2 (75379) | $99.99 $79.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - I've often seen this kit flirting with a discount since its launch last year, but it's never hit this level. In fact, its average is anywhere between $81 and $85.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a fun display piece

✅ You'll buy C-3PO too



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get the bigger one



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $79.95



UK price:

£89.99 £64.99 at Very

Cheapest ever price Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon | $84.99 $67.98 at Amazon

Save $17 - Seeing as this is my favorite Star Wars kit, I've watched it closely ever since launch... and it's never gone anywhere near this kind of price. It didn't often go below $74 before now, so a reduction of $17 is good going.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a display piece

✅ You'd rather not break the bank



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather have the big ones



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $77.49



UK price:

£74.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Both of these kits reviewed very well when we got our hands on them. We mentioned in our Lego R2-D2 (75379) review that the set struck a "healthy middle ground between toy and display piece," impressing with its numerous interactive elements and posable nature despite a somewhat more monotonous build. Sure, the older version was bigger and more feature-rich. However, this is a far more reasonable price point, does many of the same things, and still looks great despite being more diminutive. It goes very nicely with the new C-3PO, too, and is sized to match.

Meanwhile, I couldn't have recommended the Falcon more in my Lego Millennium Falcon (75375) review. I said that "this smaller, cheaper version of the galaxy's most iconic ship doesn't skimp on quality – and that makes it the one I'll now recommend first." Yes, there are bigger and more impressive alternatives. But they cost a small fortune and take up a hanger bay of space by themselves, whereas this will fit nicely onto a shelf without much fuss and costs the same as your average video game. For Lego of this caliber, that's very reasonable.

As with all Lego discounts, it's tricky to say how long this will last. With that in mind, I'd probably dive in sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment, just in case they make the jump to hyperspace before you hit checkout.

